Get over 300 games for $5 in this crazy indie game bundle

A massive Itch.io bundle packs in over 700 games and assets for just $5, and all proceeds are donated to key equality funds

Derek Strickland | Jun 7, 2020 at 2:26 am CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

Itch.io's new Bundle for Racial Equality packs in over 740 games and assets to help raise money for NAACP and bail funds to aid arrested protesters.

The latest Itch.io bundle gives you access to a metric ton of content for $5. The bundle offers $3400 worth of games, tilesets, and assets, many of which are tiny bite-sized amateur works. Labeling all of these things as traditional games is a tad misleading, though, and there's a lot of tabletop RPGs, comics, tools, game assets, and books. A good portion of the games that are included are actually free to begin with.

That being said, the bundle does include some awesome projects like Night in the Woods, Overland, Heavy Bullets, Oxenfree, Minit, Shipwreck, and Myth Bearer to name a few. If you have a passing interest in any of the games on the huge list then be sure to pick it up. All money raised from the bundle is split between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund.

The bundle has already raised over $1.5 million and is steadily rising by the hour.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

