Lego, Nintendo join forces to destroy wallets with $580 Mario Legos
The new Mario Lego sets cost up to $580 to fully collect, which could be more than a PlayStation 5.
The new LEGO Super Mario sets are terrifying both for your psyche and your wallet.
Legos have always been expensive, and those massive . Then again, so have Nintendo products, which hardly ever really go on sale (especially the games). So when these two wallet-destroying forces combine, we get a collection of Mario Lego sets that cost roughly $580 to completely own, which is over $200 more than a Switch and $300 than a Switch Lite.
There's 16 Mario sets in all, and each one adds new characters and "levels" for the interactive Lego-game mashup. No one has to buy all the sets, of course, but you know people will. It's a neat idea that brings Mario's platforming escapades into the 3D realm with everyone's favorite brick-building toys, but this comes at a steep cost.
The Super Mario Legos have their own smartphone app, and the Mario figure is interactive and makes noise and also has a strange LCD screen in his belly. It's a weird little experiment that's made to promote Nintendo's billion-dollar brand and make some serious cash with merchandising.
The full Super Mario Lego expansion list can be found below:
- Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)
- Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)
- Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)
- Whomp's Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)
- Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)
- Mario's House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)
- Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)
- Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)
- Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR - available only with select retailers)
- King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)
- Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
- Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
- Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
- Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
- Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR) x 10