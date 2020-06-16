Lego, Nintendo join forces to destroy wallets with $580 Mario Legos

The new Mario Lego sets cost up to $580 to fully collect, which could be more than a PlayStation 5.

The new LEGO Super Mario sets are terrifying both for your psyche and your wallet.

Legos have always been expensive, and those massive . Then again, so have Nintendo products, which hardly ever really go on sale (especially the games). So when these two wallet-destroying forces combine, we get a collection of Mario Lego sets that cost roughly $580 to completely own, which is over $200 more than a Switch and $300 than a Switch Lite.

There's 16 Mario sets in all, and each one adds new characters and "levels" for the interactive Lego-game mashup. No one has to buy all the sets, of course, but you know people will. It's a neat idea that brings Mario's platforming escapades into the 3D realm with everyone's favorite brick-building toys, but this comes at a steep cost.

The Super Mario Legos have their own smartphone app, and the Mario figure is interactive and makes noise and also has a strange LCD screen in his belly. It's a weird little experiment that's made to promote Nintendo's billion-dollar brand and make some serious cash with merchandising.

The full Super Mario Lego expansion list can be found below: