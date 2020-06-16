Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Lego, Nintendo join forces to destroy wallets with $580 Mario Legos

The new Mario Lego sets cost up to $580 to fully collect, which could be more than a PlayStation 5.

Derek Strickland | Jun 16, 2020 at 3:32 pm CDT (2 mins, 2 secs time to read)

The new LEGO Super Mario sets are terrifying both for your psyche and your wallet.

Legos have always been expensive, and those massive . Then again, so have Nintendo products, which hardly ever really go on sale (especially the games). So when these two wallet-destroying forces combine, we get a collection of Mario Lego sets that cost roughly $580 to completely own, which is over $200 more than a Switch and $300 than a Switch Lite.

There's 16 Mario sets in all, and each one adds new characters and "levels" for the interactive Lego-game mashup. No one has to buy all the sets, of course, but you know people will. It's a neat idea that brings Mario's platforming escapades into the 3D realm with everyone's favorite brick-building toys, but this comes at a steep cost.

The Super Mario Legos have their own smartphone app, and the Mario figure is interactive and makes noise and also has a strange LCD screen in his belly. It's a weird little experiment that's made to promote Nintendo's billion-dollar brand and make some serious cash with merchandising.

The full Super Mario Lego expansion list can be found below:

  • Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)
  • Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)
  • Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)
  • Whomp's Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)
  • Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)
  • Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)
  • Mario's House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)
  • Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)
  • Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)
  • Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR - available only with select retailers)
  • King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)
  • Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
  • Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
  • Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
  • Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)
  • Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR) x 10
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

