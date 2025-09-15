Super Mario Bros. Remastered PC is an impressive fan remake and PC port of the original game

TL;DR: Super Mario Bros. Remastered for PC revitalizes the 1985 classic with widescreen support, 3D effects, and expanded characters, while requiring an original game copy to run. Featuring custom character options and a level editor, this fan project offers enhanced gameplay but risks Nintendo's legal action.

Chalk this one up as a fan project that Nintendo is probably not a fan of. Super Mario Bros. Remastered for PC takes the iconic 1985 game and gives it a visual makeover that retains the look and feel of the NES classic, while adding widescreen support, subtle parallax scrolling and 3D effects to objects and characters, alongside expanding the cast of playable characters and including content from the Game Boy Color Super Mario Bros. Deluxe port from 1999.

It resides in that "remastered" grey area, where it requires a copy/backup of the original game to function, similar to how the recent native PC ports of classic Nintendo 64 games function. There are elements like art and music taken from the game backups, allowing the code and executables to be distributed without infringing on copyright.

At least that's the idea, as Nintendo is notorious for quickly shutting down any fan or emulation project that deals with its classic games and hardware. One of the coolest features of Super Mario Bros. Remastered is that it includes the ability to add custom characters, animations, and sprites, alongside a level editor reminiscent of Nintendo's Super Mario Maker series.

Getting access to Super Mario Bros. Remastered is relatively easy; all you need to do is join the game's Discord channel and follow the links there to the repository. However, you will need to provide a copy/backup of the original Super Mario Bros. NES game for it to work, which you can drag and drop into the game's main window once it loads.