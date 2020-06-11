Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,626 Reviews & Articles | 61,217 News Posts

GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

Rockstar's biggest game ever will now get 3 major console releases, and is coming to PS5 in 2021

Derek Strickland | Jun 11, 2020 at 3:16 pm CDT (0 mins, 37 secs time to read)

Rockstar Games is releasing GTA V on PS5 in 2021, complete with new enhancements and extra upgrades.

View 3 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021 4 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021 4 | TweakTown.com
GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021 5 | TweakTown.com
GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021 6 | TweakTown.com

The second best-selling game of all time is coming to PlayStation 5, surprising no one. While Rockstar didn't actually show off how the game will look on PS5, they did promise GTA V will be "enhanced and expanded" on the next-gen system. This means a next-gen SKU with high-end optimizations, possibly including native 4K, higher frame rates, ray tracing, the works. GTA Online will of course be included with every PS5 copy of GTA V.

Rockstar also confirmed that GTA Online gamers will get 1 million in-game cash every month until GTA V launches on PS5 in 2021.

GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021 5 | TweakTown.com
GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021 6 | TweakTown.com

Last updated: Jun 11, 2020 at 03:27 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2020 at 3:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.