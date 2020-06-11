GTA V is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

Rockstar Games is releasing GTA V on PS5 in 2021, complete with new enhancements and extra upgrades.

The second best-selling game of all time is coming to PlayStation 5, surprising no one. While Rockstar didn't actually show off how the game will look on PS5, they did promise GTA V will be "enhanced and expanded" on the next-gen system. This means a next-gen SKU with high-end optimizations, possibly including native 4K, higher frame rates, ray tracing, the works. GTA Online will of course be included with every PS5 copy of GTA V.

Rockstar also confirmed that GTA Online gamers will get 1 million in-game cash every month until GTA V launches on PS5 in 2021.

Last updated: Jun 11, 2020 at 03:27 pm CDT