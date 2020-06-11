Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Watch the PlayStation 5 games reveal event live here

Sony will showcase PS5 next-gen games in today's live stream. Watch it here live

Derek Strickland | Jun 11, 2020 at 11:31 am CDT (0 mins, 44 secs time to read)

Today's the big day. Sony will show off new PS5 next-gen exclusives today at 4PM EST, complete with first-party and third-party games.

To say this event is hyped up would be an understatement. The PS5 games reveal event is still five hours away and the stream already has 10,000 people gathered together to speculate, ruminate, and keep the chat flowing at supersonic speeds.

Today's event will be streamed, but it won't be live. It's a pre-recorded reel of footage that'll run at 1080p 30FPS instead of 4K 60FPS, and will comprise of PlayStation 5 next-gen exclusives that're launching in 2020. Expect to see big-budget games from third-party publishers, and a number of heavy-hitting first party games like Gran Turismo, and possibly Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and maybe the rumored Silent Hills game.

Just don't expect to see the actual PlayStation 5 console. We also probably won't get pricing, either.

