PS5 architect admits 30FPS can deliver 'choppier visuals' and 'less responsive controls'

After revealing that 75% of PS5 owners prefer to play their games in 60FPS Performance Modes, Sony console architect Mark Cerny infers that 30FPS gaming is sub-par.

It sounds like Sony is starting to recognize that 30FPS console gaming isn't up to the standards that gamers expect--or at least the standards that they prefer--hence the PS5 Pro, which was created to deliver more consistent 4K 60FPS gameplay in current-gen titles.

The new $700 mid-gen PS5 Pro was created as a way to bridge the compromise between graphics and frame rates, which has plagued console gaming from the get-go (the PS4 Pro was also likewise made to deliver new graphics and FPS options, giving gamers more choice while trying up-sell 4K UHDTVs).

At the PS5 Pro's technical presentation, Cerny outlined some of the major downfalls of gaming at 30 frames per second, at least on the PlayStation 5. This offers an interesting perspective from someone who has helped built multiple generations of PlayStation hardware while listening to developers and publishers along the way.

"It can be a difficult choice for players. Fidelity modes emphasize the visuals, typically through higher resolution rendering. These modes might also have enhanced detail or use more ray tracing. But the games only run at 30 frames per second. The visuals can be choppier, and the controls less responsive," Cerny said during the PS5 Pro reveal event.

"Performance modes emphasize frame rates and interactivity, typically choosing to run at 60 frames per second mainly by reducing graphical detail until those frame rates can be achieved."

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro releases November 7 for $700, and will enhance around 40-50 PlayStation 5 games at launch.