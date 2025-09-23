PHYSINT first images released, Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear spiritual successor coming to PS6

After 10 years, Hideo Kojima is returning to tactical stealth espionage with a mysterious new Metal Gear spiritual successor, but it's many years away.

TL;DR: Hideo Kojima's upcoming stealth game PHYSINT, a next-generation tactical espionage action title, is set for release in 5-6 years, likely on PlayStation 6. Featuring advanced technology, a star-studded cast, and lifelike graphics, PHYSINT promises a groundbreaking blend of film and interactive entertainment.

Hideo Kojima has released the first teaser images for his new stealth game PHYSINT, but the game is still many years away from release.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Kojima Productions' 10th anniversary Beyond the Strand special has revealed new details about upcoming PlayStation exclusive PHYSINT. The project was announced early last year as an "action espionage game," and sees the Metal Gear Solid creator returning to the genre that he helped establish.

Now Kojima has released the first teaser image for PHYSINT, showing the game's main protagonist wearing a high-tech tactical suit underneath an over cloak. The game has the enigmatic tagline "here comes the feeling," which somehow fits the style. Kojima says that PHYSINT is a "next-stage tactical espionage action game" that will be "using technology even further than OD," also confirming it's about 5-6 years away. That pretty much means PHYSINT will launch on Sony's PlayStation 6, not the current-gen PS5.

Read more: Death Stranding 3 concept already written by Kojima, but he wants someone else to make it

3

Kojima also revealed some of the real-world movie stars that will appear in PHYSINT, including Australian actress Charlee Fraser (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok (Train to Busan), and Japanese actress Minami Hamabe (Godzilla Minus One).

Elsewhere in the stream, PlayStation Studios Boss Hermen Hulst also briefly talked about the new Metal Gear successor:

"I know we announced PHYSINT last year, and I just want to reiterate how excited I am for this title. I can confirm that this game is fueled by the same creative energy, the same ambition, that has made the PlayStation and Kojima partnership so powerful over the past 30 years," Hulst said in the stream.

Then finally we have the official description of PHYSINT from last year's reveal at the PlayStation State of Play event: