Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,620 Reviews & Articles | 61,110 News Posts

Reddit co-founder resigns, demands to be replaced by black candidate

Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit, steps down amid George Floyd protests

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 6, 2020 at 3:48 am CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

The co-founder of Reddit has just announced that he is resigning, where he will now push all-in with his time and money to "serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate".

In a series of tweets, Alexis Ohanian Sr. the co-founder of Reddit, said that he has "resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate".

He has started his new life by pledging $1 million to former NFL player and now civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. He's not the only internet giant to have donated to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp either, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledging $3 million just a few days ago.

Ohanian Sr. added that he originally founded Reddit in order to "help people find community and a sense of belonging," a sentiment that echoes a blog post at the beginning of the week, in which CEO Steve Huffman said "...community and belonging are not possible without safety from violence, and now is the time to stand in solidarity with the Black members of our communities (locally, at Reddit Inc., on Reddit, and beyond). As Snoos, we do not tolerate hate, racism, and violence, and while we have work to do to fight these on our platform, our values are clear".

Buy at Amazon

Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$11.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2020 at 3:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:e3.365dm.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.