Reddit co-founder resigns, demands to be replaced by black candidate

The co-founder of Reddit has just announced that he is resigning, where he will now push all-in with his time and money to "serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate".

In a series of tweets, Alexis Ohanian Sr. the co-founder of Reddit, said that he has "resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate".

He has started his new life by pledging $1 million to former NFL player and now civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. He's not the only internet giant to have donated to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp either, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledging $3 million just a few days ago.

Ohanian Sr. added that he originally founded Reddit in order to "help people find community and a sense of belonging," a sentiment that echoes a blog post at the beginning of the week, in which CEO Steve Huffman said "...community and belonging are not possible without safety from violence, and now is the time to stand in solidarity with the Black members of our communities (locally, at Reddit Inc., on Reddit, and beyond). As Snoos, we do not tolerate hate, racism, and violence, and while we have work to do to fight these on our platform, our values are clear".