Limited Run Games CEO to step down, says company 'could benefit from new leadership'

Limited Run Games co-founder and CEO Josh Fairhurst will step away from the company starting March 2026 to focus on bringing 'dream games to life'

TL;DR: Limited Run Games founder Josh Fairhurst is stepping down as CEO to pursue new game development opportunities, signaling a leadership change for the physical game distributor. Acquired by Embracer Group in 2022, LRG aims to evolve with fresh management while continuing its commitment to physical media releases.

Limited Run Games, the company that releases physical collections of digital games, is changing management as its founder chases new opportunities in the gaming world.

Love them or hate them, Limited Run Games (LRG) is one of the last bastions for physical media on the planet. Now, that ship is changing captains. Today, current LRG boss Josh Fairhurst announced he will be departing the group in a few months so that he can "help bring dream games to life," indicating that Fairhurst won't just be helping distribute games, but also make them.

The news also comes at a time when The Embracer Group continues to morph, spinning and selling off parts of itself to recoup investor cash. The Embracer Group bought Limited Run Games in 2022, and since then, the physical distributors have released a multitude of products. The current financial situation of LRG remains unclear.

Fairhurst, who co-founded Limited Run Games some 10 years ago in 2015, discusses his plans in a farewell speech to fans: