Limited Run Games CEO to step down, says company 'could benefit from new leadership'

Limited Run Games, the company that releases physical collections of digital games, is changing management as its founder chases new opportunities in the gaming world.
Love them or hate them, Limited Run Games (LRG) is one of the last bastions for physical media on the planet. Now, that ship is changing captains. Today, current LRG boss Josh Fairhurst announced he will be departing the group in a few months so that he can "help bring dream games to life," indicating that Fairhurst won't just be helping distribute games, but also make them.
The news also comes at a time when The Embracer Group continues to morph, spinning and selling off parts of itself to recoup investor cash. The Embracer Group bought Limited Run Games in 2022, and since then, the physical distributors have released a multitude of products. The current financial situation of LRG remains unclear.
Fairhurst, who co-founded Limited Run Games some 10 years ago in 2015, discusses his plans in a farewell speech to fans:
"With 2025 drawn to a close, it feels like the right time to announce that I stepped down as CEO at Limited Run Games back in September. I'm still working there as President until March, but after that, I will be scaling back to redirect my focus to new adventures.
"I made this decision after I found myself presented with several opportunities to help bring dream games to life. Since then, even more irresistible opportunities have found themselves on my doorstep. I know I'd always regret it if I didn't seize the moment and pursue these things.
"It wasn't an easy decision to make. Limited Run Games has been my life for ten years. I love what we do and I love the people I get to work with - but I also recognize that Limited Run could benefit from new leadership, who will bring fresh perspectives and original ideas to drive LRG through its next ten years and beyond.
"Once you all start seeing what I'll be working on, you'll understand why I couldn't pass any of this up. We only have one chance to live our life and it's important to live it to the fullest, even if that sometimes requires tough decisions."