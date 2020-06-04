CES 2021 promises to be in-person event in Las Vegas in January 2021

CES 2020 came and went this year as it was before the entire world was under a global lockdown thanks to coronavirus, and while events after it were cancelled -- GTC, GDC, Computex, E3, and so much more -- it seems it will be business like usual for CES 2021.

In a new announcement, the Consumer Technology Association (the body that organizes CES) says that planning for CES 2021 was "underway". The post reads: Once again, we are focused on bringing you the most influential tech event in the world. Major brands are committed for the show, and we look forward to announcing another slate of top-tier speakers".

There will be many more livestreamed CES 2021 content, as well as "many other engaging digital and virtual opportunities, enabling you to connect with the world's leading technology innovators, thought leaders and policymakers. We will showcase our exhibitors' products, technology breakthroughs and ideas to the world, both physically in Las Vegas and digitally".

There will be plenty of changes in a post-coronavirus world, where the new plans for CES 2021 include:

Regularly clean and sanitize spaces across the show venues and provide sanitization stations throughout;

Better enable social distancing, including widening aisles in many exhibit areas and providing more space between seats in conference programs and other areas where attendees congregate;

Issue best practices for attendees, such as wearing masks and avoiding shaking hands, and for exhibitors on product demonstrations;

Limit touch points throughout the facilities including through cashless systems for purchases and transactions;

Evaluate solutions for contactless thermal scans at key venue entry points;

Provide enhanced on-site access to health service and medical aid.

The announcement reads: "While we plan to produce another in-person event in Las Vegas, we all face new considerations around attending conferences, conducting business and traveling to meetings. Just as your companies are innovating to overcome the challenges this pandemic presents, we are adapting to the evolving situation. And we want to ensure CES continues to help you make the connections you need to grow your business and your brand".

You can read the entire post here on the official CES website.