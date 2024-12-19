All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD slated to expand Zen 5 line-up with new Ryzen 'non-X' CPU in late January

AMD is rumored to launch its non-X version of the Ryzen 5 9600X in late January, adding to the Zen 5 lineup, which currently only consists of four CPUs.

AMD slated to expand Zen 5 line-up with new Ryzen 'non-X' CPU in late January
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD is expected to release the non-X version of the Ryzen 5 9600X in late January, expanding the Zen 5 lineup, which currently includes only four CPUs.

January 2025 is gearing up to be a massive month for technology, as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will kick off the year with a range of new product announcements, including NVIDIA, and now it seems we will be getting a new AMD CPU in the same month.

According to leaker @AnhPhuH, who reportedly has previously accurately called internal movements at AMD, the Red Team is preparing to launch a non-X version of its budget Zen 5 CPU, the Ryzen 5 9600X. The launch is rumored to be in late January, which would make it a few weeks after the week of madness that will be CES 2025. As for specs, the leaker says the Ryzen 5 9600 will feature lower clock speeds than the Ryzen 9600X, but TDP will remain the same at 105W.

One big change is the contents of the box with the Ryzen 5 9600. According to the leaker, the Ryzen 5 9600 box contains a Wraith Stealth CPU cooler, which was a welcome addition in previous generations of AMD CPUs as it enabled entry-level buyers that are possibly unfamiliar with PC building, which is who these CPUs are aimed at, some peace of mind when it came to purchasing the right cooler for the CPU. Moreover, the inclusion of the Wraith Stealth cooler meant buyers were able to save money on buying one individually, resulting in more savings for higher-tier components.

Depending on the performance difference between the 9600X and the 9600, and if the inclusion of a Wraith Stealth cooler is true, and, of course, the price, which should be anywhere between $230 and $250, AMD could have a great CPU offering on its way to market for gamers on a budget.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Desktop Processor
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$245 USD
- $246.99 USD
Buy
$339.99 CAD
- $339.99 CAD
Buy
$339 CAD
- -
Buy
£228.98
- £229.98
Buy
$245 USD
- $246.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/18/2024 at 5:28 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles