These creepy robot waiters are being used for social distancing

A restaurant in the Netherlands has introduced a new robot that is designed to greet customers upon their entry as well as reduce human-to-human contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Above, you can see an image of the red-and-white robots, and according to the Associated Press, these robots will be used to pick up dirty dishes from tables, greet customers, serving food and other general staff requirements. Due to robots not being able to get the coronavirus, the implementation of them will reduce human-to-human contact, and thus the overall transmission of the coronavirus.

The Netherlands restaurant that has implemented these robots is the Royal Palace restaurant in the town of Renesse. According to Leah Hu, whose family is the owner of the Royal Palace, "They help us with the work we do. We are often busy and cleaning tables and the robots give us an extra hand. We are not disappearing. We are still here. They will always need people in this industry."

As the hospitality industry has been one of the many industries that have been hit the hardest from the coronavirus pandemic, it can be assumed that many other places around the world will consider using similar robots to reduce human-to-human contact.