SpaceX astronaut launch breaks commercial space industry into new era

SpaceX astronauts will dock with the International Space Station and it will change the space flight industry forever

Jak Connor | May 31, 2020 at 6:28 am CDT (1 min, 12 secs time to read)

SpaceX has just recently made its mark on space history forever, as now the United States will have continued access to the International Space Station without having to rely on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Not only has this launch marked history in this way, but it is also the first successful launch to the ISS for SpaceX. The two astronauts aboard the Falcon 9 rocket are Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, and are now the first NASA astronauts from Florida to journey to the ISS since 2011. At the time of writing this, the astronauts are about 1 hour out from docking with the ISS, so if you want to watch this historic moment via a livestream video, you can do so above.

It has previously been reported that seats aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft comes in at a cost of $90 million per seat, and SpaceX has now provided an alternative that is cheaper to launch at $60 million. On top of that, SpaceX has changed commercial space forever as it has already partnered with a private company called Space Adventures, and this company is responsible for passenger trips to space. This move by SpaceX somewhat assists in tourism coming to space, and truly is a mark on space history as we know it.

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, techcrunch.com
