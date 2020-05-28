Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,611 Reviews & Articles | 60,956 News Posts

Here's why SpaceX delayed its first astronaut launch to the ISS

SpaceX has delayed its fist astronaut launch to the International Space Station, and here's why

Jak Connor | May 28, 2020 at 2:09 am CDT (1 min, 2 secs time to read)

Everyone, including the President of the United States, was excited for SpaceX's first astronaut launch to the International Space Station, but at the last minute, the launch was canceled.

Here's why SpaceX delayed its first astronaut launch to the ISS 01 | TweakTown.com

Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, was scheduled to launch its first-ever crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27th, but unfortunately, the launch was delayed just 20 minutes before liftoff due to bad weather rolling in. The launch has now be rescheduled for May 30th at the earliest, and hopefully, on May 30th, there are clear skies.

If there aren't clear skies on May 30th, SpaceX has said that it will attempt to launch again on May 31st at precisely 3 p.m EDT or 1900 GMT. The two astronauts that SpaceX plans on sending are NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. This mission to the ISS will mark the first orbital human spaceflight from the U.S since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet in July 2011.

Since then, astronauts have been using Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the cost of $90 million per seat. As you could imagine, NASA isn't too happy about having to depend on the Russian spacecraft and is certainly counting on private companies such as Boeing and SpaceX to provide a cost-effective alternative.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$10.99
$10.99$10.99$10.73
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/27/2020 at 11:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.