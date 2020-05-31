Hideo Kojima is 'pretty pissed' over his major project being cancelled

Hideo Kojima has had a 'major project' of his get cancelled, and he says he's 'pretty pissed' about it

You would think that any game that the legendary Hideo Kojima wanted to make, you'd just let him make -- but that's nto the case at all.

In a recent interview with Japanese site Livedoor (and then translated by VGC), Kojima talks about his new game, where he said: "It's still in the early planning stages so I can't say much, but on the down-low, I'm actively working on it". He added that he had a recent project cancelled, too.

Kojima added: "Recently a major project of mine got cancelled so I'm pretty pissed, but that's the games industry for you".