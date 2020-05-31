Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,614 Reviews & Articles | 61,002 News Posts

Hideo Kojima is 'pretty pissed' over his major project being cancelled

Hideo Kojima has had a 'major project' of his get cancelled, and he says he's 'pretty pissed' about it

Anthony Garreffa | May 31, 2020 at 8:08 pm CDT (0 mins, 50 secs time to read)

You would think that any game that the legendary Hideo Kojima wanted to make, you'd just let him make -- but that's nto the case at all.

Hideo Kojima is 'pretty pissed' over his major project being cancelled 07 | TweakTown.com

In a recent interview with Japanese site Livedoor (and then translated by VGC), Kojima talks about his new game, where he said: "It's still in the early planning stages so I can't say much, but on the down-low, I'm actively working on it". He added that he had a recent project cancelled, too.

Kojima added: "Recently a major project of mine got cancelled so I'm pretty pissed, but that's the games industry for you".

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$37.00
$38.00$36.00$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2020 at 8:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videogameschronicle.com, news.livedoor.com, dualshockers.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.