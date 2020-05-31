Hideo Kojima is 'pretty pissed' over his major project being cancelled
Hideo Kojima has had a 'major project' of his get cancelled, and he says he's 'pretty pissed' about it
Anthony Garreffa | May 31, 2020 at 8:08 pm CDT (0 mins, 50 secs time to read)
You would think that any game that the legendary Hideo Kojima wanted to make, you'd just let him make -- but that's nto the case at all.
In a recent interview with Japanese site Livedoor (and then translated by VGC), Kojima talks about his new game, where he said: "It's still in the early planning stages so I can't say much, but on the down-low, I'm actively working on it". He added that he had a recent project cancelled, too.
Kojima added: "Recently a major project of mine got cancelled so I'm pretty pissed, but that's the games industry for you".
NEWS SOURCES:videogameschronicle.com, news.livedoor.com, dualshockers.com
