Windows 10's next major update for 2021 codenamed Iron (Fe)

Anthony Garreffa | May 24, 2020 at 12:27 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs time to read)

We're getting close to the halfway point of 2020, with Microsoft hard at work on some new updates for Windows 10 -- but now we're hearing some rumblings about the first big update to Windows 10 in 2021.

Windows 10 21H1 which is also known as Windows 10 Iron (Fe) is the first big update of 2021 for Microsoft's flagship OS, and it should sport Start menu improvements, and more. Microsoft first teased the new Start menu and parts of a refreshed UI a couple of months ago that moved away from Live Tiles.

If you're a Fast ring insider then you're going to get access to Windows 10 2021 codenamed Iron (Fe) in June 2020, which is just weeks away. The news came directly from an official Microsoft blog, but it was quickly edited -- with the codename of the new Windows 10 21H1 removed.

Microsoft will push out Windows 10 version 2004 in the coming weeks, while a second update '20H2' expected after that. The Start menu changes and refreshed UI won't make it into the public version of Windows 10 until the first half of 2020 with Windows 10 21H1.

