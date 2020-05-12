Microsoft Family Safety app lands and preview for Android and iOS

Microsoft first announced the Family Safety app in March as a way for parents to protect those who matter most with both physical and digital security. The software giant is now rolling out a limited preview of the Family Safety app on iOS and Android. During the coronavirus, pandemic families around the world are both learning and working from home, with many spending more time on computers and phones trying to be sure their loved ones are safe.

The Microsoft Family Safety app allows parents to facilitate a dialogue with kids about the time they are spending on their device and the content they're viewing. The app is designed to provide transparency on where everyone is spending time online and allows the creation of flexible schedules to carve out time for tasks like online learning.

Microsoft Family Safety also allows parents to keep on top of what kids are doing when they are apart via location sharing. Microsoft says it is committed to bringing additional physical safety features in the coming months, such as safe driving, as we go back to a "new normal" to help protect the family. Some key features of the app include activity reporting. Activity reporting includes screen time, top websites visited, and terms kids are searching online. Parents will get an email summary each week outlining usage.

Screen time limits are enforceable across Windows and Xbox devices. Parents can add more screen time when kids run out if desired. Content controls allow parents to block mature content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites. Parents can also get alerts if the child wants to download a mature game or app. Location sharing allows the entire family to see where everyone is. Users can sign up for the preview here. Microsoft has been updating its programs and apps. Earlier this week, we spoke about the "text prediction" feature coming this month to Microsoft 365.