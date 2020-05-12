Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD's new budget Ryzen 3 3100 overclocked to just under 6GHz

AMD's new Ryzen 3 3100 has been overclocked to 5.9GHz under LN2 cooling

Anthony Garreffa | May 12, 2020 at 01:48 am CDT (0 mins, 52 secs time to read)

AMD launched their new Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X processors last week (our review here) where boost clocks in our review saw the Ryzen 3 3100 reach 3.9GHz.

Yeah well, TSAIK has put the Ryzen 3 3100 under LN2 cooling and pushed it to a huge 5.9GHz.

AMD's new Ryzen 3 3100 is a 4-core 8-thread processor on the new 7nm node and packs the Zen 2 architecture, with our sample of the Ryzen 3 3100 reaching 4.4GHz when overclocked. TSAIK used LN2 cooling to push his Ryzen 3 3100, reaching an overclock of 5923.62MHz (to be exact).

He used an MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk Wi-Fi motherboard, and juiced the Ryzen 3 3100 with 1.45V -- all using a single 8GB stick of DDR4 memory at 1600MHz.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

