Assassin's Creed Valhalla runs at 4K 30FPS minimum on Xbox Series X

Ubisoft delivers early performance targets for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on next-gen consoles, and says the game will hit a minimum of 4K 30FPS on the Xbox Series X.

In a statement to Eurogamer Portugal, Ubisoft says its new Viking-themed Assassin's Creed will hit a minimum spec of 4K 30FPS on the Xbox Series X. But what does that mean exactly? Is that native 4K resolution? Is it upscaled? what's the actual FPS cap while running in 4K? This info actually sparks lots of other questions that we won't get answers to any time soon because Ubisoft literally doesn't have finalized hardware yet.

Everything they're doing--including the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer--is being rendered, developed, and tested on devkits that approximate the consumer-grade hardware that'll ship in Holiday 2020. There's a reason why the trailer had a very specific disclaimer at the bottom. It's still too early to talk specifics. Right now AMD is ramping up chip production for the SoCs that power the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

This is one of the big reasons why I warned it might be too early to get super excited about third-party next-gen console games.

The 4K 30FPS minimum spec is still reasonable for huge open-world games like the Xbox Series X. Also bear in mind this is the floor, not the ceiling. We still don't have details on how the game can be maxed out on Series X. Hell, we don't have that kind of information for any game yet.

But it could be disappointing to gamers who expected 4K 60FPS in every game (which is an unreasonable expectation to begin with), especially with all the hype surrounding the Xbox Series X's 12TFLOP Navi 2X GPU. That's not to say devs can't do amazing things with the hardware, though. First-party studios like The Coalition are running Gears 5 at Ultra PC settings with performance equivalent to an RTX 2080 GPU.

"Ubisoft has always been committed to exploring new technologies, taking advantage of the capabilities of new consoles to deliver the most immersive experience possible, which is why we are excited to be collaborating with Microsoft to bring Assassin's Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X ". "Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit of improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can't wait to see the beautiful world we're creating in stunning 4K resolution. " "We will have a lot more to show you about Assassin's Creed Valhalla in the near future, so stay tuned for more information soon!"

Ubisoft could reveal more details during its special July 12 livestream event, but I think we'll get more performance spec info closer to the Xbox Series X's launch.