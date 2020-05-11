Grab a deal on the previous generation 13.3-inch MacBook Pro

Not long ago, Apple announced the updated version of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro bringing with it updated processors and a revised keyboard. Apple fans who don't mind using the last generation 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from mid-2019 have an opportunity to pick up an excellent deal with B & H Photo.

B & H has a special going right now that drops the price of a well-configured 13.3-inch MacBook Pro by $400. Discounts on Apple hardware this significant are rare, making this a deal that many may want to take advantage of. For about 12 hours as of writing, the machine is available for $1399.

For the money, buyers get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 8 GB of 2133 MHz LPDDR3 RAM. The Mac includes 256 GB of SSD storage and uses Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. Keep in mind that this is the previous-generation MacBook Pro using eighth-generation Intel processors.

The 13.3-inch Retina display has a native resolution of 2560 x 1600. Buyers can choose between Space Gray or silver for the same price. The special deal makes this well-equipped MacBook cheaper than the entry-level version of the MacBook Pro. One potential caveat for Mac fans is that this past-generation machine has the trouble-prone butterfly keyboard that was replaced in the current version. That keyboard wasn't a problem for many users and may not be a deal killer for some. This MacBook does have a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button along with an Apple T2 security chip and multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports.