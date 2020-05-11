Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Grab a deal on the previous generation 13.3-inch MacBook Pro

This MacBook deal is a limited time deal good for only a few more hours as of writing

Shane McGlaun | May 11, 2020 at 12:04 pm CDT (1 min, 36 secs time to read)

Not long ago, Apple announced the updated version of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro bringing with it updated processors and a revised keyboard. Apple fans who don't mind using the last generation 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from mid-2019 have an opportunity to pick up an excellent deal with B & H Photo.

B & H has a special going right now that drops the price of a well-configured 13.3-inch MacBook Pro by $400. Discounts on Apple hardware this significant are rare, making this a deal that many may want to take advantage of. For about 12 hours as of writing, the machine is available for $1399.

For the money, buyers get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 8 GB of 2133 MHz LPDDR3 RAM. The Mac includes 256 GB of SSD storage and uses Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. Keep in mind that this is the previous-generation MacBook Pro using eighth-generation Intel processors.

The 13.3-inch Retina display has a native resolution of 2560 x 1600. Buyers can choose between Space Gray or silver for the same price. The special deal makes this well-equipped MacBook cheaper than the entry-level version of the MacBook Pro. One potential caveat for Mac fans is that this past-generation machine has the trouble-prone butterfly keyboard that was replaced in the current version. That keyboard wasn't a problem for many users and may not be a deal killer for some. This MacBook does have a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button along with an Apple T2 security chip and multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports.

NEWS SOURCE:bhphotovideo.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

