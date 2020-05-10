Democrat politician: 'f*ck Elon Musk' over threats to move Tesla HQ

Elon Musk has had a pretty busy week, with his partner giving birth to their son -- named X Æ A-12, which you can learn on how to pronounce the name here -- but the real-life Tony Stark is also dealing with some drama.

Musk has threatened to move the Tesla HQ out of California and into Texas or Nevada, over the attempts of containing COVID-19 coronavirus. But now a Democratic state politician is getting fired up, with Lorena S Gonzalez from San Diego putting it pretty bluntly:

"F*ck Elon Musk".

Why? That is because Tesla fired a lawsuit against Alameda County over restrictions that Musk calls a "power grab" by California governor Gavin Newsom. Tesla can't re-open its factory in Fremont, California -- and it is not making Musk happy. You can read more about that here.

In a statement, Alameda County said that the shutdown will stay in place through to the end of May -- allowing "essential businesses" to re-open. Over the weekend, the county health department said it has been working with Tesla on getting a safety plan together so that workers at its Fremont production facility could go back to work.

The statement reads: "We look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon. It is our collective responsibility to move through the phases of reopening and loosening the restrictions of the shelter-in-place order in the safest way possible, guided by data and science. We know many essential businesses have proven they can successfully operate using strict safety and social distancing practices".