This is how you pronounce Elon Musk's baby name: X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes name their baby X Æ A-12 -- here's how to pronounce it

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes welcomed their new baby boy into the world on May 4, 2020 -- naming him X Ã† A-12 -- but no one in the world knew how to pronounce it... until now.

Musk joined Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, where they talked about Musk's new son -- X Ã† A-12. Musk gave Rogan some advice on how to pronounce X Ã† A-12, explaining: "X Ash A 12". The X in his name is just pronounce "X" while the A-12 is pronounced "A 12". Easy... I guess?

During the chat, Musk explained how he and Grimes came up with the name. He said that Grimes "mostly came up with the name". Grimes also tweeted out an explanation on the name, where she said: