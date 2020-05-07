Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,591 Reviews & Articles | 60,577 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA wants to 'leap frog' AMD and 'prevent them' from getting biggerflame

This is how you pronounce Elon Musk's baby name: X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes name their baby X Æ A-12 -- here's how to pronounce it

Anthony Garreffa | May 7, 2020 at 09:11 pm CDT (1 min, 3 secs time to read)

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes welcomed their new baby boy into the world on May 4, 2020 -- naming him X Ã† A-12 -- but no one in the world knew how to pronounce it... until now.

Musk joined Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, where they talked about Musk's new son -- X Ã† A-12. Musk gave Rogan some advice on how to pronounce X Ã† A-12, explaining: "X Ash A 12". The X in his name is just pronounce "X" while the A-12 is pronounced "A 12". Easy... I guess?

During the chat, Musk explained how he and Grimes came up with the name. He said that Grimes "mostly came up with the name". Grimes also tweeted out an explanation on the name, where she said:

Buy at Amazon

Aeon Flux

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$3.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2020 at 8:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, tweaktown.com, cdn.mamamia.com.au
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.