Nintendo Switch sales hit 55.77 million in FY2020, up 24% YoY

Thanks to tremendously strong software and the new Switch Lite, Nintendo sold a total 21.08 million Switch consoles this fiscal year

Derek Strickland | May 7, 2020 at 10:33 am CDT (1 min, 10 secs time to read)

Nintendo just recorded fantastic yearly results driven by huge Switch hardware sales and a strong software lineup.

Three years after release, the Nintendo Switch is still taking the global market by storm. The console's total cumulative worldwide sales now sit at 55.77 million units, up 21.03 million units and representing a mighty 60% year-over-year increase in total sales. Nintendo sold 4.08 million more Switch consoles in FY2020 than it did last year, up 24% YoY.

This strong hardware spike was triggered by a few factors. The cheaper, handheld-only $199 Switch Lite sparked sales growth in the Switch family. The heavy-hitting software lineup which included system-selling megastars like Pokemon: Sword and Shield and Animal Crossing drove continued adoption. Animal Crossing alone has sold 11 million copies in 11 days, making it the "best start ever for a Nintendo title." COVID-19 quarantines also skyrocketed Nintendo's Switch sales in Q4'20 to 3.28 million units, up 32% from last year.

The Switch is currently Nintendo's seventh best-selling hardware to date, beating out the SNES and coming closer and closer to the NES' 62 million sales mark.

Derek Strickland

