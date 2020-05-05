Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,587 Reviews & Articles | 60,504 News Posts

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise packs 10th Gen Intel CPUs

The c1030 is the first Chromebook with an integrated privacy screen and a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio

Shane McGlaun | May 5, 2020 at 11:11 am CDT (1 min, 24 secs time to read)

HP has announced a new Chromebook that's aimed directly at enterprise users. The machine is called the HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise and has a 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display. HP brags that the screen has a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio, which is the highest ever on Chromebook.

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise packs 10th Gen Intel CPUs 01 | TweakTown.com

A low screen-to-body ratio means that the display has very thin bezels. Under the hood, HP uses the latest 10th generation Intel processors promising high performance and utilizing an active-cooling system. The active cooling system will keep the machine running optimally during multitasking and video conferences.

The internal battery is good for up to 12 hours of use per charge, and the machine has a hinge that allows the display to be folded back like a tent. The portable is the world's first Chromebook that has an integrated privacy screen using HP Sure View Reflect technology that keeps people from being able to read your screen over your shoulder at the present button. A fingerprint reader and integrated webcam privacy switch are also integrated.

The HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise came out of the Intel Project Athena program and features Wi-Fi 6 with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN and optional LTE connectivity. HP builds the chassis out of 75% recycled aluminum, the keyboard is made from 50% recycled plastics, and the speakers use ocean-bound plastics in their construction. HP says that the HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise will launch in August with pricing announced closer to availability. Lenovo launched its own new Chromebook recently called the S340 that is available for $250.

Last updated: May 5, 2020 at 11:19 am CDT

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$319.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2020 at 11:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.ext.hp.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.