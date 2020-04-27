Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
GALAX shows off GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition graphics card

GALAX uses an interesting white PCB, pink everywhere else, on a custom GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 27, 2020 at 11:26 pm CDT (0 mins, 48 secs time to read)

GALAX has just announced an interesting new custom GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card, with a white and pink design in the new EX Pink Edition.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition continues the tradition behind the normal EX model, with an identical cooler and PCB design -- but dips them in girl-gamer-worthy white and pink.

The new EX Pink Edition graphics card has RGB fans that glow pink, while the entire backplate of the card is also pink -- I kinda dig it, and I don't know why.

GALAX is clocking the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER EX Pink Edition at 1815MHz boost out of the box, with the company offering a 1-Click OC option that is in the included software that will boost the GPU clock up another 15MHz to 1830MHz.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, galax.com
