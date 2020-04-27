Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
First detailed geologic map of Moon's surface has been released

Scientists have released the first geologic map of the Moon surface, mapping out it out in thorough detail

Jak Connor | Apr 27, 2020 at 03:38 am CDT (1 min, 0 secs time to read)

The first ever geologic map of the Moon's surface has just been released, showcasing what kind of structures are on the Moon's surface.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) in partnership with NASA and the Lunar Planetary Institute have posted the first detailed map of what the Moon's surface looks like from a geological standpoint. The map is was created using data from satellites such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and Japan's SELENE as well as some Apollo-era maps.

The idea behind this map is double headed. Firstly, it can definitely influence future Moon missions as scientists and the astronauts will have a much more thought out and accurate representation of the Moon. Secondly, releasing the geologic map to the public will allow for scientists and the general public around the world to further study the surface of the Moon.

