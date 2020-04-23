Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is now available for purchase starting at $690

Lenovo has a new laptop computer that's available in the US and UK called the Lenovo IdeaPad 5. The machine is a budget laptop that features AMD hardware inside and sells in the US for $690. The device has a 15-inch screen with 1080p resolution, but there are a pair of other screen options available. Those who are particularly privacy concerned will like the integrated webcam privacy shutter.

Buyers can opt for an optional fingerprint sensor, and the battery is good for up to 15 hours of use per charge and features quick charge technology. The operating system is Windows 10 Home, and the processor offered is up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. Graphics are integrated, and the notebook can have up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Ports include a pair of USB-A 3.1, a single USB-C, HDMI output, and a memory card reader. The battery is good for up to 15 hours of runtime for use with Quick Charge able to charge the battery completely in three hours and 15 minutes.

This machine isn't meant to be ultraportable, but it weighs in at 3.66 pounds making it reasonably sized for carry in a backpack or briefcase. Lenovo is offering the IdeaPad 5 in platinum gray, granite gray, or light teal directly from its website. For now, the Lenovo website offers US buyers only a single configuration, but UK buyers can customize it. This machine is much more affordable than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold that debuted in January, starting at $2499.