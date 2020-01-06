Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Fold: foldable laptop starts at $2499

Lenovo shows off the world's first foldable PC, teams with Intel on the project at CES 2020

CES 2020 - Lenovo has unveiled its new ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop at CES 2020, offering up the first's first foldable laptop that has Intel's latest CPU tech inside -- starting at $2499.

Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Fold has been in development for over 4 years now, with the company churning out no less than 6 different designs before it landed on the consumer version unveiled at CES 2020. It was co-engineered with Intel, will have 5G connectivity, weighs less than 2.2 pounds, has a Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard included, and folds flat to a 13.3-inch display.

Lenovo and Intel touted all-day battery life for the ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop, but the starting price of $2499 is going to push most people away on a first-gen foldable laptop. It's great to see Lenovo bending out of the boundaries here with the ThinkPad X1 Fold, but I think it'll be a couple of generations before foldable laptops really are a thing.