AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 series laptops will hit the market in next couple of months

AMD's new family of Ryzen AI 400 series processors will launch inside of new laptops in Q1 2026 from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more.

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen AI 400 series CPUs, launching in Q1 2026, feature Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 GPUs, and XDNA 2 NPUs for advanced AI workloads. The flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 475 offers 12 cores, 24 threads, and 60 TOPS NPU performance, delivering powerful, energy-efficient AI computing for next-gen desktops and laptops.

AMD has officially launched its new Ryzen AI 400 series CPUs ready to power the next wave of AI desktops and laptops, with the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 475 processor leading the charge.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

AMD announced its new Ryzen AI 400 series processors will be available starting in Q1 2026 from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, GIGABYTE, MSI, and more. Inside, they all feature AMD Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, XDNA 2-based NPUs, ROCm support, and they're Copilot+ PC ready.

The flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 475 processor rolls out with 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power that boosts at up to 5.2GHz, it has 36MB of cache, 60 TOPS from the NPU for AI workloads, 16 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU power, and memory speed support of up to 8533MT/s.

AMD has new mobile design targets with its Ryzen AI 400 series processors, with the best-in-class full stack CPU + GPU + NPU performance, allowing for multi-day battery life with an optimized low-power architecture with workload optimizations. For those of you that actually use an NPU for any AI workloads, you'll enjoy "next-gen AI experiences" using the new Ryzen AI 400 series processors, says AMD.

6

The new Ryzen AI 400 series CPUs come short of the Strix Halo APU which packs the full 16C/32T of CPU power, and massive 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU cores. However, for multi-day battery life and enough CPU performance depending on your workload, this is a great range of laptop processors for a new wave of laptops between now and Computex 2026 later in the year.