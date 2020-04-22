Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,574 Reviews & Articles | 60,286 News Posts

WHO, CDC, Gates Foundation all hacked: thousands of passwords leaked

CDC, Gates Foundation, NIH, WHO, and the World Bank hacked: 25,000 email addresses, passwords get leaked

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 22, 2020 at 07:50 pm CDT (1 min, 49 secs time to read)

It couldn't come at a worse time, but the CDC, Gates Foundation, NIH, WHO, and the World Bank have been hacked and close to 25,000 email addresses and passwords were leaked online.

WHO, CDC, Gates Foundation all hacked: thousands of passwords leaked 01 | TweakTown.com

I saw this get leaked onto Twitter by "conspiracy theorists" and didn't look twice, but now it is hitting the media and seems a little more serious. Unknown hackers -- and from some of what I've read, Anonymous -- have leaked out nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords from the likes of CDC, Gates Foundation, NIH, WHO, and the World Bank.

The SITE Intelligence Group monitors online extremism and terrorist organizations said that on Sunday, the email logins were shared -- and 24 hours later they were used in hacking and harassment attempts by "far-right extremists".

Rita Katz, SITE's executive director, explained: "Neo-Nazis and white supremacists capitalized on the lists and published them aggressively across their venues. Using the data, far-right extremists were calling for a harassment campaign while sharing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic. The distribution of these alleged email credentials were just another part of a months-long initiative across the far right to weaponize the COVID-19 pandemic".

The posts started on 4chan, but then were quickly moved to Pastebin (when I checked on Sunday they were very quickly being removed) and then it went to Twitter (once again, I saw tweets deleted) and then to "far-right extremist channels" on Telegram.

But there's something else here to point out -- there are 48 people who work for the World Health Organization (WHO) who have "password" as their password. I wish I was kidding and this feels like John Podesta's email hacks to Wikileaks all those years ago feel the same as his password was also password, but he had an additional brain cell which made him make the 'a' in password an '@' symbol at least.

Robert Potter, an Australian cybersecurity expert, explained: "Their password security is appalling. Forty-eight people have 'password' as their password."

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2020 at 7:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:washingtonpost.com, external-preview.redd.it
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.