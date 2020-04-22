Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Microsoft 365 Family and Personal plans are now available

The Family plan covers six peopel and six devices

Shane McGlaun | Apr 22, 2020

Microsoft announced a few weeks ago that it would be replacing its Office 365 plans with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family and plans for is Business users. The new Microsoft 365 plans are essentially the same as the plans Microsoft offered as Office 365 in the past. For those who've been wanting to subscribe, the new Microsoft 365 plans are now generally available to all.

The first of the plans is Microsoft 365 Family, which was formerly Office 365 Home. Microsoft 365 Family costs $99.99 per year or $9.99 per month. It includes access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, and Publisher. The last two of those apps are only available on PC while the others are available on Mac as well. Up to six people and devices along with up to 6TB (1TB per person) of cloud storage are covered in the plan.

Microsoft 365 Personal is available for $69.99 per year or $6.99 per month. That includes access to the same apps along with 1TB of cloud storage. The main difference is only one person can have access to that account. For those who aren't interested in subscriptions, Office Home & Student 2019 is available for $149.99 as a one-time purchase. The big catch here is that it only brings Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for one PC or Mac.

Microsoft will also be rolling some interesting new features into the software, including improved Microsoft Editor. However, it's unclear when those new features might launch. Anyone gearing up for extended work or school at home needing one of these subscriptions and a new laptop might be interested in the rumored new Surface Go with a larger screen expected soon.

