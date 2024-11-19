Windows 365 Link is Microsoft's first Mini PC for businesses, coming in 2025 for $349

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

The Windows 365 Link is on track for launch in April 2025 for $349, a cloud-based Mini PC for businesses running Windows 365 from Microsoft.

Senior Editor
TL;DR: Microsoft will release the Windows 365 Link, a cloud-based Mini PC, in 2025. Designed for businesses using Windows 365, it offers a secure and efficient Cloud PC experience with features like dual 4K monitor support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Microsoft has announced that it will release its own Mini PC in 2025, with the new Windows 365 Link - "the first Cloud PC device purpose-built by Microsoft to connect securely to Windows 365 in seconds." Yes, this means that it won't actually run apps like Word or Excel natively or even ship with Windows 11 - it's entirely cloud-based.

The new Windows 365 Link, Microsoft's first Cloud PC, image credit: Microsoft.
It's also a Mini PC designed for businesses adopting Windows 365 to offer a secure, efficient, and sustainable end-user experience for Cloud PC environments. Microsoft notes that it boots in seconds and "instantly wakes from sleep," with the devices supporting dual 4K monitors, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and four USB connections.

It has also been designed with sustainability in mind. The shell is constructed from 90% post-consumer recycled aluminum alloy and 100% pre-consumer recycled aluminum alloy. Even the motherboard contains recycled copper and tin solder.

Breaking down the ports, it has three USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, one HDMI port, one DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, a Kensington lock, and a dedicated power port.

The Windows 365 Link is also compact and lightweight, measuring 120 mm x 120 mm x 30 mm. Of course, even as a Cloud PC, the Link features local processing and is capable of video playback and conferencing with support for "high-fidelity Microsoft Teams meetings."

Microsoft developed the Link because Windows 365 is a locked-down operating system with no local apps or data and no local admin users.

"Windows 365 Link significantly reduces the attack surface, making it more difficult for malicious actors to compromise the device," Microsoft explains. "Windows 365 Link also provides passwordless authentication using Microsoft Entra ID. This enables users to sign in with multifactor authentication using the Microsoft Authenticator app, a cross-device passkey using a QR code, or a FIDO USB security key."

IT Managers can also configure and manage multiple Windows 365 devices using the Microsoft Intune application, automatically updating devices in the background. Microsoft has piloted the device with over 40 organizations, and the feedback has praised its speed, efficiency, and security.

The Windows 365 Link is on track for launch in April 2025 for $349 in select markets. Businesses can also join a preview program by December 15, 2024, to access one early in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

NEWS SOURCE:techcommunity.microsoft.com
Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

