All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Software & Apps

Microsoft is killing off these Windows 11 productivity apps at the end of the year

Microsoft is ending support for its Mail and Calendar apps for Windows 11, as it moves to make the new online and free Outlook its only mail option.

Microsoft is killing off these Windows 11 productivity apps at the end of the year
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft will end support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People on December 31, 2024. Users are advised to switch to the new Outlook for Windows, which is free and includes advanced AI features and integration with Microsoft 365 apps.

Microsoft has announced it will end support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People on December 31, 2024. After this date, users can no longer send and receive emails or make changes using these apps. With that, Microsoft recommends that Windows Mail users jump to the new Outlook for Windows.

Windows Mail will be no more after 2024, image credit: Microsoft.
2

Windows Mail will be no more after 2024, image credit: Microsoft.

The good news is that locally stored emails, events, and other information in these three apps will remain exportable. Microsoft offers users a guide on exporting emails and contacts and importing them into the new Outlook - which you can read here.

For those wondering, the "new" Outlook is Microsoft's revamped web-based version of its popular and long-running email platform. It will eventually replace the desktop version of Outlook; however, support there is expected to continue until at least 2029.

Microsoft's new Outlook is also free for all Windows users. It includes "advanced AI" features and capabilities to help you write and manage your inbox and import all your email accounts into a single location - including third-party accounts like Google, Yahoo!, iCloud, and more. There's also free Microsoft 365 integration to access apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint online.

Rolling out the "new Outlook" has been a massive endeavor for Microsoft. It has seen a gradual rollout with the ability for existing users to opt in and try it out for years. With the company announcing that it is effectively killing Windows Mail, Calendar, and People on December 31, 2024, it points to the new Outlook finally being ready to replace these existing apps and become Microsoft's single email, contact, and calendar solution.

Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2024 at 12:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:support.microsoft.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles