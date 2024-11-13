Microsoft is killing off these Windows 11 productivity apps at the end of the year

Microsoft is ending support for its Mail and Calendar apps for Windows 11, as it moves to make the new online and free Outlook its only mail option.

Microsoft has announced it will end support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People on December 31, 2024. After this date, users can no longer send and receive emails or make changes using these apps. With that, Microsoft recommends that Windows Mail users jump to the new Outlook for Windows.

Windows Mail will be no more after 2024, image credit: Microsoft.

The good news is that locally stored emails, events, and other information in these three apps will remain exportable. Microsoft offers users a guide on exporting emails and contacts and importing them into the new Outlook - which you can read here.

For those wondering, the "new" Outlook is Microsoft's revamped web-based version of its popular and long-running email platform. It will eventually replace the desktop version of Outlook; however, support there is expected to continue until at least 2029.

Microsoft's new Outlook is also free for all Windows users. It includes "advanced AI" features and capabilities to help you write and manage your inbox and import all your email accounts into a single location - including third-party accounts like Google, Yahoo!, iCloud, and more. There's also free Microsoft 365 integration to access apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint online.

Rolling out the "new Outlook" has been a massive endeavor for Microsoft. It has seen a gradual rollout with the ability for existing users to opt in and try it out for years. With the company announcing that it is effectively killing Windows Mail, Calendar, and People on December 31, 2024, it points to the new Outlook finally being ready to replace these existing apps and become Microsoft's single email, contact, and calendar solution.