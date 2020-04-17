MSI Optix MAG301CR: 30-inch monitor offers 2560 x 1080 at 200Hz

MSI has just revealed its new Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor, offering a larger 30-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, native resolution of 2560 x 1080 and refresh rate of 200Hz.

We also have a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync technology, and more. The 30-inch panel in a 21:9 aspect ratio is an interesting one, as we usually see 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide monitors with native resolutions of 3440 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080, so the smaller screen size will make the monitor not feel so packed-in with pixels.

MSI is tapping a fast VA panel which means you're going to have a super-fast gaming experience in first-person shooters, RTS and MOBA games. There's also some HDR goodness here, although I'm not sure many gamers even bother with HDR -- still, it's there.

MSI hasn't revealed a price or release date on its Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor just yet.