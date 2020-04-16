Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
MSI uses 16Gbps GDDR6 memory on new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO

MSI taps some super-fast 16Gbps GDDR6 for its new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 16, 2020 at 08:27 pm CDT (0 mins, 48 secs time to read)

MSI has just unveiled the fastest-ever GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, with the company using new, and faster 16Gbps GDDR6 memory dies.

MSI uses 16Gbps GDDR6 memory on new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO 01 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO is just like the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING X, except that it packs the faster GDDR6 memory. MSI's flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti LIGHTNING Z (my review here) still packs higher GPU clocks than the new RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO, but the GAMING Z TRIO has the faster 16Gbps GDDR6 memory. The LIGHTNING Z has its 11GB of GDDR6 at 14Gbps.

This isn't the first time MSI has added faster memory to one of its graphics cards in the GAMING Z TRIO model, with our recent review on MSI's GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO equipped with faster 15.5Gbps GDDR6 (up from 14Gbps).

