MSI uses 16Gbps GDDR6 memory on new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO
MSI taps some super-fast 16Gbps GDDR6 for its new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO
Anthony Garreffa | Apr 16, 2020 at 08:27 pm CDT (0 mins, 48 secs time to read)
MSI has just unveiled the fastest-ever GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, with the company using new, and faster 16Gbps GDDR6 memory dies.
The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO is just like the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING X, except that it packs the faster GDDR6 memory. MSI's flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti LIGHTNING Z (my review here) still packs higher GPU clocks than the new RTX 2080 Ti GAMING Z TRIO, but the GAMING Z TRIO has the faster 16Gbps GDDR6 memory. The LIGHTNING Z has its 11GB of GDDR6 at 14Gbps.
This isn't the first time MSI has added faster memory to one of its graphics cards in the GAMING Z TRIO model, with our recent review on MSI's GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING Z TRIO equipped with faster 15.5Gbps GDDR6 (up from 14Gbps).
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Similar News
- Modders rip 16Gbps GDDR6 from RTX 2080 SUPER, put it on RTX 2080 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: August 2020 reveal, launch at Computex 2020
- ZOTAC unveils its beasty new GeForce RTX SUPER cards
- NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000/6000 pre-orders are now available
- NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and RTX 2070
- > NEXT STORY: ASRock unveils Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX graphics card
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Gamescom 2020 pivots to digital-only show to combat coronavirus spread