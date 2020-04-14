Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,562 Reviews & Articles | 60,150 News Posts

CDC: COVID-19 spreading on shoes, now spread up to 13 feet away

CDC says coronavirus travels through the air at least 13 feet, also spreads on your shoes

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 14, 2020 at 10:50 pm CDT (1 min, 32 secs reading time)

If you thought the fear of coronavirus was bad, think again: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that coronavirus can travel through the air by at least 13 feet -- twice as far as current social distancing guidelines.

CDC: COVID-19 spreading on shoes, now spread up to 13 feet away 10 | TweakTown.com

The research was conducted by a team from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, and was recently posted in the CDC's own Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal. The report reads: "The aerosol distribution characteristics ... indicate that the transmission distance of [COVID-19] might be 4 m (more than 13 feet)".

The CDC's new report is also pretty scary, warning that coronavirus can linger on shoes and acts like a carrier for COVID-19. Researchers talked about samples taken from the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China -- where they said: "Furthermore, half of the samples from the soles of the ICU medical staff shoes tested positive. Therefore, the soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers".

"High levels" of the disease were also found on trash cans, door knobs, bed rails, and even right down to a computer mouse -- all frequency touched and used surfaces. The report also notes that they found "sporadic positive results" from medical staff on their sleeve cuffs and gloves. The CDC notes that "medical staff should perform hand hygiene practices immediately after patient contact".

Last updated: Apr 14, 2020 at 11:08 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2020 at 11:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wwwnc.cdc.gov, wwwnc.cdc.gov, static.fox29.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.