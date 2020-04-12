Scientists pinpoint how far coronavirus COVID-19 can travel in the air

Scientists have proven that the coroanvirus is airborne, and how far it can travel

Every day scientists around the globe have been figuring out more and more about the coronavirus COVID-19. Only a few days ago, a new study revealed just how far the virus could travel in the air.

We have known for quite some time that the coronavirus is somewhat airborne, what isn't known is that if the airborne remnants of the virus pose a significant threat to the rate of which the virus is spreading. According to Chinese researchers that published a paper in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), results indicated that COVID-19 was detectable in air samples in an intensive care unit 13 feet from infected patients.

The researchers found the virus was more concentrated downstream from the patient, and less concentrated upstream from the patient. Luckily, none of the hospital staff have been recorded to be contracted the virus, thus proving that appropriate precautions can effectively prevent infection. At the moment, the aerosolization of the coronavirus is still an area of study that needs further research because, at the moment, scientists can't conclude just how dangerous COVID-19 aerosols are, and how much they are contributing the overall spread of the virus.

If you are wondering how easy it is to contract the coronavirus while you are at the grocery store, check out this video here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

The human body fight: A video has been released showing exactly how the coronavirus kills you, more on that can be found here.

Protection - The Surgeon General has released a video showing you how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, find out how here.

Coronavirus killing drugs: A drug has been found that can remove any trace of the coronavirus in just 48 hours, read more on that here.

Coronavirus symptoms - An important early warning sign for the coronavirus has been found, discover what it is here.

Prevention: A coronavirus expert has revealed why soap is better at preventing you from contracting the the disease than hand sanitizer, read why here.

Masks: A study has shown that masks aren't an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, here's why.

New symptom: A new coronavirus symptom has been found by doctors, check out what it is here.