Doom Eternal reshade vs vanilla side-by-side comparison

Doom Eternal takes on a whole new level of bloody mayhem with reshade turned on

Doom Eternal's Carmack Reshade mod gives a neat overhaul to the graphics, but some areas don't look as good as others. We toned down the default settings a bit (removed bloom entirely) to see how some of the more basic effects stack up against the vanilla version.

Reshade mods can really make a game pop, or they can diffuse everything in darkness. The general settings in Carmack's Eternal Reshade kind of ride the border between making the game look amazing, and somewhat unplayable. We tweaked a few of the settings--there's a ton of them, so you can mix and match and create some really amazing setpieces--in early experiments to see what we could pull off. We used more basic presets like tweaked Fake HDR, LevelsPlus, LUT, and Adaptive Sharpen. I also recommend messing around with Monochrome too.

The results are popping reds and shadows that can make interiors like the hallowed halls of Nekrovol look and feel more creepy, but some zones like the snowy Doom Hunter Base look pretty wonky. There's no real global settings that'll make the game look good in every area, so you'll need to tweak the sliders and see what you can pull off.

Check our side-by-side gallery below, as well as instructions on how to set up Carmack's Eternal Reshade to do your own creative experiments.

DOWNLOAD LINK:

Carmack's Eternal ReShade Download - www.nexusmods.com/doometernal/mods/4?tab=files&file_id=9

INSTALLATION:

Launch the ReShade_Setup_4.5.4.exe, click "Enable/disable ReShade in Vulkan globally" option. Enable hidden files via Control Panel - Folder Options - View - Show hidden files, folders, and drives Copy everything from the Carmack Eternal Reshade Main Files folder into your "C:ProgramDataReShade" folder. Launch Doom Eternal

Use HOME key to open Vulkan settings editor, and END to close panel.

Start-up without presets (make your own customizations from the get-go):

Launch Reshade Setup Click "click here to select a game and manage its installation" Select Doom Eternal from the list Click "use selected application" Launch Doom Eternal

Last updated: Apr 11, 2020 at 06:22 pm CDT