Microsoft to discuss Xbox Series X specs and games tomorrow

Microsoft to show off new gameplay footage and discuss Xbox Series X specs during tomorrow's Inside Xbox

Microsoft is holding an Inside Xbox showcase tomorrow, April 7, 2020 at 5PM EST, and we can expect new gameplay footage and light Xbox Series X discussion.

Tomorrow's Inside Xbox won't be special. Don't expect a big E3-level extravaganza with tons of hardware and game reveals. Instead, Team Green will dive into previously announced games like Obsidian's weird Honey I Shrunk the Kids-like game Grounded and Gears Tactics.

The real highlight should be the Xbox Series X tech discussion with Microsoft's Jason Ronald. The Xbox Wire is careful to say new console info won't be revealed at the event, though. Ronald will instead deliver more color around the Xbox Series X's new hardware, OS, and software functionalities and expand on how they create a true next-gen gaming ecosystem.

If you've paid attention to our coverage, you already have an idea of how the Xbox Series X will revolutionize gaming with its 12TFLOP GPU, 8-Core 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, heavily customized SSD, and the plethora of software that optimizes everything.

It's always fun hearing Ronald talk about the Xbox Series X. While we won't get any new info, we'll get a more grounded and concise explainer of the system's capabilities. I hope to hear more about how existing Xbox One games are getting huge boosts to native 4K and beyond, and how Xbox Series X-optimized games can hit 4K gaming with Ultra equivalent performance from a GTX 2080-equipped PC.

There's also Variable Rate Shading, DirectStorage, Smart Delivery, and the new Velocity Architecture--all of which are vital pieces to the powerful next-gen Xbox puzzle.

"While we won't have any new details to share for Xbox Series X, we are excited to sit down with Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X Jason Ronald, to discuss the recently revealed technical specifications and what they mean for gamers," the blog reads.

After the show we'll also get a deep dive on Grounded's gameplay, along with a special Q&A session with Obsidian devs from their homes.

Inside Xbox will run for 40 minutes, and starts at 5PM EST tomorrow. You can watch it on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.