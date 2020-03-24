Coronavirus slowing down PSN game downloads in Europe

PlayStation Network downloads are about to get slower in Europe, but Sony promises the drop will be negligible.

Amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Sony is lowering game download speeds in Europe to help offset the enormous strain on internet bandwidth. Sony joins other major service titans like Google, Netflix, and Disney+ who are all lowering bitrates and streaming visual quality to lessen bandwidth usage.

As millions of consumers are work from home in self-isolated quarantine, digital entertainment like gaming and streaming is helping everyone stay sane. Everyone is using these services around the clock, and with no end to the COVID-19 spread in sight, ISPs are planning bandwidth-saving countermeasures for the long haul.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire internet community," SIE President Jim Ryan said on the PlayStation Blog. "We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access. "Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.