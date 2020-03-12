Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
1997's Blade Runner classic getting remastered for consoles, Steam

System Shock remake developer Nightdive Studios is enhancing the 1997 classic Blade Runner game for Steam and consoles

Derek Strickland | Mar 12, 2020 at 11:00 am CDT (1 min, 32 secs reading time)

System Shock remake developers Nightdive Studios are working on a new remaster: An enhanced edition of 1997's beloved Blade Runner PC game.

Westwood's old-school Blade Runner game was MIA for a long time before popping up on GOG.com, but now it's about to be reborn altogether. The new Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam sometime in 2020, complete with remastered graphics, visuals, and effects for modern hardware.

Using their proprietary KEX engine used in the System Shock remaster, Nightdive will revitalize the classic with upgraded textures, environments, and character models. The team even plans to use AI machine learning to upscale in-game cutscenes. All the new bells and whistles won't betray the original gameplay, though, and Nightdive will ensure the remaster remains authentic.

If System Shock's incredible visuals are anything to go by, we should be pretty excited about the new Blade Runner enhancements.

"Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we're using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you've never seen before, we're still preserving Westwood's vision and gameplay in all its glory," said Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick.

"While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being."

The game is made possible by a joint partnership between Blade Runner 2049 film production company Alcon Entertainment, Nightdive Studios, and Genuine Entertainment's Joe LeFavi.

No launch date or assets have been released yet.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

