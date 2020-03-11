Google's new Chromecast Ultra to come with remote and Netflix in-built

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Google's new Chromecast Ultra is rumored to come with a remote and Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ apps

Jak Connor | Mar 11, 2020

Google's Chromecast Ultra is already a fantastic device to have from the living room TV, but what would be the next-generation of Chromecast, and why would you buy it?

According to a reliable source close to 9to5google, Google's next-generation of Chromecast Ultra will be coming with an additional physical remote. This remote will be extremely similar to Apple TV's remote and will feature a microphone and a dedicated Google Assistant button for curating content via the users' voice. 9to5google also reports that the source said to them that the remote would be programmable to users' TV as well.

The new Chromecast Ultra is expected to come with 4K HDR support, as well as give users access to in-built apps such as YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Visually, Google's new device will look a lot like the third-generation Chromecast but with some minor tweaks such as softer and rounder finish. At the moment, there is no pricing or release date mentioned, but it can be assumed that Google was planning on revealing the device at their I/O event that was recently cancelled over the coronavirus.

