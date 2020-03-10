Cocaine is rumored to cure the coronavirus, but that isn't true is it?

This might be the most ridiculous claim of a coronavirus cure you have ever seen

At the moment, Facebook, Twitter, and most of the other social media platforms are battling fake news surrounding the coronavirus, but how bad has it really gotten?

Firstly, before getting into the fake news side of this story, at the moment, the coronavirus or, more accurately, COVID-19 has no official cure. There are currently vaccines being worked on by health officials, but unfortunately, the vaccines must go through multiple layers of regulation before they are issued out to the public. Vaccines will most likely be rolled out closer to the end of the year/start of 2021.

Now, onto the rampant fake news that is sweeping the web. As Business Insider reports, a rumor was circling around the internet about cocaine being a purported cure to COVID-19. This wasn't just a hearsay rumor either, many internet trolls when to the lengths of doctoring images to make it appear that prominent news outlets were claiming that cocaine cured the virus. This rumor got so bad that the French government made a public statement to its citizens, saying, "No, cocaine does NOT protect against COVID-19. It is an addictive drug that causes serious side effects and is harmful to a person's health."

Both Facebook and Twitter are battling fake news such as this one and any others surrounding COVID-19 by removing and flagging them as 'fake news'. Please be careful what you read, make sure to check the source of the article before you go and take action with the information.

