Call of Duty Warzone: F2P battle royale, 150 players, 80GB download

Call of Duty's free-to-play Warzone battle royale is real, it's 150 players, it's cross-play, and it launches tomorrow on March 10

Today Activision confirmed Call of Duty's Warzone battle royale is real, and it's launching tomorrow, March 10 as a free-to-play download on all platforms.

Warzone is the biggest thing Activision has ever done. It's a battle royale mode with up to 150 players that'll be monetized with cosmetics, complete with cross-play between consoles and PC. Warzone's biggest potential is its cross-SKU support too, which lets free-to-play users play directly with premium Modern Warfare players. Warzone goes live March 10, 2020 at 8AM PST for Modern Warfare owners, and 12PM PST for everyone else.

Warzone has two versions: a separate download and a mode baked right into Modern Warfare itself. Unlike Black Ops 4's Blackout, you won't need to buy Modern Warfare to play Warzone. Warzone's free-to-play standalone version will be on PS4, Xbox One, and Battle.net as a huge 80-100GB download. Warzone is also accessible natively inside of Modern Warfare after a 18-22GB download.

Here's what you need to know:

F2P version is 80-100GB, unlocks on March 10 at 12PM PST

MW version is 15-22GB, goes live March 10 at 8AM PST

150 players

50 x 5-team squads

Cross-play between PC and consoles

Unified progression

Creeping gas shrinks map over time

Plunder mode is all about collecting cash by defeating enemies and completing mini-objective Contracts

5 vehicles including helicopters and ATVs

In-game stations will sell Killstreaks, Redeploy Tokens to bring back fallen teammates, Self-Revive Kits, and more

The battle royale is squad-based at launch, and features trios rather than a last-man-standing approach. 50 teams of 3 players will duke it out in a test of luck, skill, and resource management.

Warzone's map is the massive Verdansk, which has over 300 points of interest, and is roughly twice as big as Blackout's map. There's also a "ring of fire" mechanic that slowly closes and restricts areas of the map, pushing players closer and closer together as time goes by.

Warzone will ship with a single game mode called Plunder, which centers around collecting as much cash as you can. Players will scour the map for loot and earn cash by defeating enemies and claiming their ill-gotten gains, as well as completing mini-objectives along the way. The whole time you'll be hunted for your cash while other players continually try to complete contracts. It's a never-ending flow that'll keep the game as chaotic as possible before one squad is crowned victorious.

Warzone features the following vehicles:

ATV - two seater, provides minimal protection, good at offroading, fast.

Tactical Rover - four seater, provides minimal protection, solidly fast, solid at off-roading.

SUV - four seater, provides good protection, medium speed, not ideal for off-roading.

Cargo Truck - holds the squad plus equipment, excellent protection, not for off-roading, slowest.

Helicopter - four seater, decent coverage, flies.

Cross-play is accompanied by Activision's new unified progression system, which carries your progress back and forth between the free-to-play Warzone and Modern Warfare's multiplayer. Everything you earn--your achievements, your unlocks, etc--is stored in the cloud and is freely accessible regardless of what platform or version you play on.