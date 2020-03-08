Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,520 Reviews & Articles | 59,762 News Posts

Resident Evil Resistance may be monetized via cosmetic lootboxes

Capcom may include cosmetic microtransactions in its new 4v1 online survival add-on game

Derek Strickland | Mar 8, 2020 at 06:45 pm CDT (1 min, 44 secs reading time)

Resident Evil Resistance, the free 4v1 live service add-on to Resident Evil 3 remake, may be appropriately monetized via cosmetic microtransactions.

Resident Evil Resistance may be monetized via cosmetic lootboxes 45 | TweakTown.com

A new gameplay video for Resident Evil Resistance shows an Umbrella Corp. lootcrate, hinting at possible microtransaction purchases (see below at 4:04). The video, which is in Chinese, reveals Resistance has a progression scheme like any other live game. Resistance will dole out in-game currency called RP for beating certain daily, weekly, or monthly objectives and winning matches, which can then be spent on extras like lootcrates.

These "decorative boxes" only contain cosmetics, which makes sense given the huge kerfluffle around lootboxes. Umbrella crate rewards include weapon skins, collectible models, emotes, special voices, and customized appearances.

It's possible the game is monetized by allowing players buy in-game RP currency for real money, but that's yet to be confirmed. This seems likely, and we predicted monetized cosmetics back in September.

The entire reason these types of games exist is to monetize engagement, or to make money from increased play time. The more time a gamer invests into a live service game, the more likely they are to invest money too, especially with cosmetic microtransactions that customize a player's appearance.

These types of games allow for stable recurring revenues long after a game is shipped, and will supplement development endeavors for other games and continued live service content updates. We should see RE: Resistance similarly evolve and change shape over time.

Resident Evil Resistance launches alongside the Resident Evil 3 Remake on April 10, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 3 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.94
$49.94-$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2020 at 5:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Similar News

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCES:gamerevolution.com, youtube.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.