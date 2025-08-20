New Resident Evil 9 Requiem footage shows seamless transition between cutscenes and gameplay

Capcom reveals official gameplay footage for Resident Evil 9 Requiem, including seamless cinematic sequences with Grace Ashcroft and her mother, Alyssa.

Capcom has revealed impressive new gameplay for Resident Evil 9 at Gamescom, showing off some new upgrades to the RE Engine in the process.

Resident Evil 9's gameplay debut highlighted some interesting new mechanics of the game, potentially even some sort of anxiety attack feature where protagonist Grace Ashcroft can potentially lose consciousness. Grace also visibly shakes when holding her flashlight.

One of the most eye-catching parts of the trailer was how seamlessly the game transitioned between in-engine cutscenes and actual gameplay sequences. One moment, Alyssa is pulling Grace through a door in a cinematic, and in the next frame you're taking control of Grace in first-person and playing the game. The flow between the two was very fluid and felt natural.

The sequence ends in pure horror and propels the story forward, with Grace witnessing a terrible incident that shapes her story as a traumatized heroine.

Capcom will be celebrating Resident Evil's 30th anniversary in March 2026, shortly after Requiem's release one month earlier in February.