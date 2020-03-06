Gamescom 2020 hasn't been canceled (yet) over coronavirus fears

We might have seen the Game Developers Conference (GDC) fall on its sword over coronavirus / COVID-19, and while E3 2020 is still scheduled -- Gamescom 2020 is still being worked on for August 26-29, 2020.

A spokesperson for Gamescom organizers Koelnmesse, has come out and confirmed that the event is continuing. The spokesperson told IGN: "The consequences of the coronavirus, which is now occurring almost worldwide, also affect our Koelnmesse events. The health of all trade fair participants, customers and partners is paramount".

Koelnmesse also hosts other events, with coronavirus seeing The International Hardware Fair, FIBO, and IAW all postponed over the disease. Gamescom and other events are still going ahead, with the spokesperson adding: "With a view to all other trade fairs planned in Cologne, we are in constant contact with our customers. For each individual event, we will evaluate the recommendations of the Federal Government regarding major events and, as before, we will make our decisions after careful consideration. In this respect, preparations for our upcoming events in Cologne are continuing".

We've seen some gigantic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Google has also ended all of its in-person job interviews for now over coronavirus fears, instead shifting to a digital-only Hangouts meeting for future employees. Twitter is also "strongly encouraging" its employees to work from home if possible, while Amazon has halted its near 800,000 strong workforce from all non-essential travel over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears.

But don't worry, gamers... as AMD has confirmed that the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launches are "on track" for later this year and that coronavirus hasn't forced a delay for these launches (yet).

