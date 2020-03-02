E3 2020 still scheduled for June 2020, coronavirus hasn't stopped it

Just as I finished up writing news that NVIDIA kinda pulled the plug on its GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2020), I saw some news that E3 2020 is reportedly still going ahead -- laughing in the face of coronavirus, at least for now.

Patrick Klepek from VICE reached out to the E3 organizers, ESA, who told him that there are no changes have happened with E3 2020 just now and that the team is "moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning". Remember, GDC 2020 was officially postponed just days ago until sometime in the summer. GDC 2020 was scheduled to take place between March 16-20 in San Francisco.

In a statement to Klepek, the E3 organizers said: "Everyone is watching the situation very closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness, and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June".

E3 2020 is scheduled for June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in LA.