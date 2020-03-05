Cheaper next-gen Xbox Lockhart could be revealed very soon
Microsoft could reveal the fabled lower-end Xbox Lockhart at E3 as a cheaper next-gen alternative
Microsoft could unveil its cheaper next-gen Xbox console pretty soon, offering a new mid-gen refresh at launch instead of years down the line.
Ever since 2018 there's been rumors of two next-gen Xbox consoles launching in 2020, not one. The two consoles would include the monstrous 12TFLOP Xbox Series X, which will be an expensive enthusiast solution that hits 8K resolution and delivers 120FPS, and a lower-end, cheaper system codenamed Lockhart with a dramatically reduced 4TFLOP GPU that targets 1440p 60FPS. Gamers have dubbed the cheaper model as the Xbox Series S because it's basically the Xbox One S of the next generation.
Now there's rumblings that Microsoft could pull the curtain off of Lockhart (aka Xbox Series S) quite soon. Sources tell Dealer Gaming, a YouTube and gaming personality that keeps a close eye on Xbox, that the cheaper next-gen Xbox will be announced momentarily. It's possible Microsoft wants to formally unveil Lockhart ahead of E3 2020 to avoid mixed messaging at the event.
If accurate, Micorosoft will have four Xbox consoles on store shelves this holiday season: Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
Here's what we know about Lockhart, but remember all of this is unconfirmed:
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- ~4TFLOPs GPU
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Other industry sources like Windows Central's Jez Corden also hint at an incoming reveal.
So far Microsoft has been pretty unpredictable with its next-gen Xbox communications, so a surprise Lockhart announcement isn't out of the question.
The Xbox Series X was revealed at The Game Awards 2019, and the company has since delivered a bunch of specs and details about the system, including details on its RDNA 2-powered 12TFLOP GPU, and confirmations of enhancements and upgrades of backward compatible games.
Lockhart will ease consumers into next-gen as an entry-point solution that doesn't stress pocketbooks too much. The system should indeed utilize many of the same features--ray tracing, smooth FPS, fast SSD--but at a lower, pared-down spec target.
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- Navi GPU on RDNA architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
