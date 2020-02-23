Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,587 Reviews & Articles | 67,094 News Posts

Here's our battle plan for 'planet-killing' asteroids hitting Earth

MIT researchers have announced our battle plan to defend against a 'planet-killing' asteroid

By Jak Connor on Feb 23, 2020 01:36 am CST - 1 min, 17 secs reading time

One of the biggest problems we all face on Earth is if a large asteroid decides to line up Earth. It's an even bigger problem if that asteroid is so large that it falls into the category of "planet-killing".

what-should-we-do-if-planet-killer-asteroid-takes-aim-at-earth_01

So, in the event of one of those asteroids making its way over to Earth, how do we defend ourselves as a planet? MIT researchers have announced a battle plan for dealing with a "planet-killing" asteroid being on a collision course with Earth. According to the new paper, there are three options for missions that could be prepared in reasonably short notice. The first is "type 0", and is when a single, heavy spacecraft is fired at the asteroid using all information gathered from Earth to knock it off course.

The second is "type 1" mission, and that is when a scout craft is launched first to examine the asteroid. With the data gathered from the scout craft, humans back on Earth would be able to launch an impactor craft more accurately. The third option is "type 2" mission, which is when an impactor craft is launched at the same time as the scout craft. The scout craft then examines the asteroid after the initial impact, then relays data back for a second impactor that should finish the asteroid off.

Buy at Amazon

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.49
$9.49$9.49$9.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2020 at 9:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.